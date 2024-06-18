A new survey by the British government has shown that one in seven Briton are less likely to travel to Mallorca and the rest of the European Union once the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) officially enters into force. Under the new system British passport holders who want to enter the Schengen Area will have to take a photo and provide their fingerprints and passport details to complete the registration process.
New European travel rules given cold shoulder by British travellers
Less likely to travel
Nigel MaudeThere will be booths attended by border force staff (or equivalent in other countries) at all airports and ports where your photo and fingerprints will be taken. Whilst not in this article, the procedure has been explained many times both in the MDB and many other publications and government website. The EU countries don't currently have your photo saved, you only provide your passport details for the API (Advance passenger information).
Chris GYes Chris, agree it applies to anyone outside, but my quest is to find out how not why we can comply, and our journalists do not tell us. Perhaps Jason can tell us how we can do fingerprinting? The EU countries already have our passport and photo details if you have flown in before, so where do we get the "fingerprinting" to tie in with passport and photo? It is no wonder in the article those English tourists still have no idea how to comply, so to make a holiday a holiday you do not stress yourself out with complicated bureaucratic procedures that are not explained.
Why is this implementation constantly painted by the journalist as the EU somehow giving a "cold shoulder" to Britons?? Even if this were true, why would it be noteworthy, or a surprise given the UK gave a huge cold shoulder to the EU some years ago when it voted for Brexit! Anybody would think that it is only the poor Brits being targeted with this new system!! Why wouldn't the EU/Schengen want to modernise and more effectively control it's borders? The old stamp on a page in your passport is like something from 50+ years ago! Time to modernise people.
"will have to take a photo and provide their fingerprints and passport details" Jason, if you could be a bit more explicit, they already have photo & passport details, every flight you have to give API. How are finger prints provided? How are these checked against the passport holder? It is all very well making rules, but with no instructions as to how to comply, causes undue aggravation and stress.