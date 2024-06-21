A 42-year-old man from Moldova is facing eleven months in prison for indecent exposure after undressing in front of minors and making obscene gestures on the beach at Camp de Mar in July 2022. He was arrested alongside a friend who confronted Guardia Civil officers and damaged a patrol car.
Man faces trial for indecent exposure and obscene gestures at Camp de Mar beach
The prosecution requests an eleven-month prison sentence
