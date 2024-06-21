A 42-year-old man from Moldova is facing eleven months in prison for indecent exposure after undressing in front of minors and making obscene gestures on the beach at Camp de Mar in July 2022. He was arrested alongside a friend who confronted Guardia Civil officers and damaged a patrol car.

The incident occurred around 10pm on July 30, 2022. The defendant approached a group of boys aged between 14 and 17, pulled down his swimwear to his knees, and exposed himself to the teenagers. He then made thrusting movements with his hips, simulating a sexual act.

Witnesses alerted the Guardia Civil, who requested the suspect to identify himself. At this point, the suspect’s friend confronted and threatened the officers, saying, "You are going to lose your uniform; I have friends in Son Banya who are going to kill you." Both men were arrested. Inside the patrol car, the friend began attacking one of the officers, shouting, "You deserve the same fate as your colleagues killed in the Calvia terrorist attack."

The trial is scheduled to take place in the coming months in a criminal court in Palma.