The Balearics have been experiencing a “significant spike” in cases of coronavirus over the past seven or eight weeks. “We are in a wave, so to speak”, although “close to the peak”. The head of the Microbiology Service at Son Espases Hospital in Palma, Dr Antonio Oliver, also pointed today (Friday) out that the current number of cases is higher than those recorded in the winter, although it is true that at that time the wave “was quite small”.

“Now there is a significant increase in the number of cases, which has been sustained for the last eight weeks. We will be close to the peak, but so far it has been rising,” explained the expert, explaining that the positivity rate on the islands is currently around 17 percent. As for the predominant strain, he explained that for more than a month it has been the FLiRT variant, which is an evolution of the Omicron.

In April, a group of new virus strains known as the FLiRT variants (based on the technical names of their two mutations) emerged. The FLiRT strains are subvariants of Omicron, and they now account for more than 50% of COVID cases in the U.S. (up from less than 5% in March).

“It has been evolving and has escaped a little from the immunity we have,” the doctor added, stressing, however, that the symptoms are “quite mild”. As he described, in most cases there are two or three days of fever, cough or muscle pain, among others. He also stressed that, at hospital level, intensive care occupancy due to cases of coronavirus is very low.

Asked, finally, for advice or recommendations in this scenario of an upturn, Oliver highlighted the basic measures to “protect others”, such as washing hands, avoiding closed places or the use of a mask if you are going to be in crowded places. “We have learned. These are the basic measures, which are now standard, for a situation in which there is transmission of a respiratory virus. They are common sense,” concluded the expert.