The tourist influx in Mallorca has created a prime opportunity for pickpockets. As the summer season begins and crowds swell, these thieves are exploiting the crowded environments. In light of recent pickpocketing incidents on the island, here are ten effective strategies to protect yourself from these criminals this summer:

Store wallets, phones, and other valuables in inside pockets or money belts rather than back or side pockets. Consider investing in bags with slash-proof straps, locking zippers, and RFID-blocking compartments to prevent both physical and electronic theft. Stay alert in crowded places such as public transportation, tourist attractions, and markets where pickpockets often operate. Keep your phone, camera, and other expensive items out of sight when not in use to avoid drawing attention. Keep items in your front pockets instead of back pockets where they are less accessible to thieves. Be cautious if someone tries to distract you with unusual behavior or physical contact, as this is a common tactic used by pickpockets. Wear your bag across your body and keep it in front of you, with the opening facing inward or against your body. Carry only what you need for the day and leave unnecessary valuables in a safe place like a hotel safe. Keep some money and a card in different pockets or locations so that if one is stolen, you still have access to funds. If you must use a backpack, consider using a small padlock on the zippers or wearing it on your front in crowded areas.

Recent footage of pickpocketing incidents on the island highlights the audacity and efficiency of these thieves, but also the importance of vigilance and preventive measures. By staying alert and implementing these strategies numbered above, travelers can significantly enhance their security and minimize the risk of becoming targets for these opportunistic pickpockets.

These proactive steps not only safeguard personal belongings but also contribute to a safer and more enjoyable Mallorcan holiday, allowing visitors to explore and appreciate the islands attractions with peace of mind. In recent days, there has been an increase in pickpocketing incidents, and the Mallorcan authorities are aware of the situation. They are taking precautions. Our sister newspaper Ultima Hora obtained footage clearly showing a group of pickpockets in action in Puerto Soller.

According to police sources, most of these individuals are Romanian and highly skilled at operating in crowded areas. Their peak operating hours range from eleven in the morning to five in the afternoon. They exhibit a high level of professionalism; once they seize wallets, they swiftly extract money and discard the items, making it challenging to trace ownership of the bills