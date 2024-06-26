The Council of Mallorca is going to cut the number of international tourism fairs it will attend next year and will only attend 11, which represents a drop of 68% compared to 2019. The President of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, said today during the General Policy Debate, “Mallorca does not have a problem with demand and does not need to go to fairs to find more tourists. Obviously we will continue to attend the most important fairs, but we will not promote conventional sun and beach tourism,” he stressed.

“These are far-reaching measures, never adopted before, to tackle the main challenge facing our society, which demands immediate solutions,” said the president, who boasted of “doing more in one year” than the left-wing coalition in eight.

The President of the Balearics Government, Marga Prohens, today called for a constructive debate on the overcrowding of tourism on the islands and she hopes there will be talk of limiting it for the wellbeing of residents. She was speaking at the first Civil Society Tourism Congress. “Together, working together and with the shared conviction that courageous measures are needed, we will be able to successfully tackle this debate,” she said.

Prohens hopes that the meeting will produce data, studies and proposals “that will be listened to”, with the intention of reaching a social and political pact for the sustainability of the islands.

She said that it is “essential” to take note and listen to the public, which is why she has insisted on analysing the social unrest that has grown in recent years due to the saturation of tourism in the region.

She stressed that members of the public and organisations will soon be able to submit their proposals via the website for citizen participation, which will be passed on to the round table. Prohens regretted that “many times” legislation has been passed in the Balearics with a lack of data and information, something which, in her opinion, cannot be repeated, and she appealed for responsibility and a clear vision so that a constructive debate on the management and containment of tourism can emerge from this congress.