The mountain refuges operated by the Council of Mallorca have two 'high' seasons - October/November and March to May - and they have registered a total of 15,459 guests for this March to May, a new record. The increase was by 21% from 12,743 in 2023.
Record number of guests at Mallorca's mountain refuges
Up 21% for March to May
Good to see an interesting piece in MDB that doesn't involve balconing, feral behaviour, crime or protests.