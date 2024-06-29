The mountain refuges operated by the Council of Mallorca have two 'high' seasons - October/November and March to May - and they have registered a total of 15,459 guests for this March to May, a new record. The increase was by 21% from 12,743 in 2023.

There are six refuges. Together they offer 332 beds. For the March to May period, the busiest was Tossals Verds in Escorca with 3,302 guests. The others are Son Amer (also in Escorca), Can Boi in Deya, Galatzó in Calvia, Pont Romà (Pollensa) and Muleta (Soller).

In June, the refuges will have accommodated 3,183 hikers, an increase of 9.3%.

The councillor for the rural environment, Pedro Bestard, says: "The lengthening of the high spring season is due to several factors, such as the increase in hikers on the Dry Stone Route. Logically, this is translating into an increase in overnight stays.

"The increase in bookings reflects the great acceptance that our routes have among hikers from all over the world."