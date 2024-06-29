On Thursday, the Guardia Civil arrested four members of a gang responsible for the theft of cars, jet skis and boats in Mallorca.

Some sixty officers from different units took part in the operation at a finca in Llucmajor, where stolen cars were hidden among trees, and at three other locations. Eleven vehicles were seized, as were four motorbikes, a launch, six jet skis, a crane truck and four trailers.

The Guardia say that the gang were expert in manipulating chassis numbers, providing false number plates and repainting the cars. The vehicles were taken to the mainland where they were sold.

The crane truck and the trailers were used in carrying out the thefts.