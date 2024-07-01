Calvia's Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a 49 year old British tourist found in the middle of the street early Monday morning in Magalluf. The man was wearing a bracelet from the hotel where he was staying and therefore has been identified. At the moment the cause of death is unknown.

Local Police, according to legal sources, received the warning at around 4.30 am. A security guard alerted a patrol car that he had seen a tourist wandering along Martin Ros street in Magalluf, very close to Punta Ballena (the strip), and shortly after he collapsed. Local police tried to resuscitate him, but were unable to save him.

The holidaymaker was wearing a bracelet from a well-known hotel in the area and the officers have gone there in search of family and friends to inform them of what happened. The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Calvia is already working to try to find out the cause of death. The security cameras in the area can help to clarify the incident. It is foreseen that in the next few hours a post-mortem examination will be performed.