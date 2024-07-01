Local police tried to resuscitate the man, but were unable to save him. | MDB Digital - Michels
Magalluf01/07/2024 10:05
Calvia's Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a 49 year old British tourist found in the middle of the street early Monday morning in Magalluf. The man was wearing a bracelet from the hotel where he was staying and therefore has been identified. At the moment the cause of death is unknown.
This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.
