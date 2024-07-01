The events took place in the early hours of the morning at Calle Martín Ros García. | MDB Digital
Magalluf01/07/2024 10:05
Calvia's Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a 45 year old Irish tourist found in the middle of the street early Monday morning in Magalluf. The man was wearing a bracelet from the hotel where he was staying and therefore has been identified. At the moment the cause of death is unknown.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.