Spain is heading for a new record tourist season with more than 33 million international tourists up to May, which is 13.6% more than in the same period of 2023, according to data released today by the National Statistics Institute (INE), which also puts tourist expenditure at more than 43,200 million euros, 21.8% more than during the first five months of 2023.

The United Kingdom continues to be the main source market, with more than 6.3 million tourists between January and May, a 10.6% increase. It is followed by France, with 4.42 million (+13.2%) and Germany, with 4.41 million (+14.7%). Of particular note is the growth of the Belgian market, with 20.3%, and Ireland, with an increase of almost 19%.

In May alone, 9.3 million international tourists visited Spain, 11.5% more than in May 2023, spending 11,687 million euros, which represents a growth of 19.7% compared to the same month last year.

Each visitor spent an average of 1,263 euros in May, 7.3% more than last year, and daily expenditure reached 204 euros, up 8.6% year-on-year. The average length of stay was 6 days.

“Spain is an attractive destination for international tourists, as reflected in the data on visitor arrivals in May. But the most remarkable thing is the increase in average spending per visitor, which is growing above inflation and contributing to the modernisation, sustainability and quality of employment in the sector,” said the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu. The minister pointed out that the growth in visits to inland mainland destinations in May was higher than to the Mediterranean and the islands.

“The government will continue to work on the basis of sustainability, decentralisation and deseasonalisation to keep Spain at the top of the list of international tourist destination,” Hereu added.

Catalonia was the main destination for tourists in May, with 22% of the total, followed by the Balearics (21.6%) and Andalusia (14.6%). Catalonia received 5.9% more tourists than in May 2023, while the number of tourists visiting the Balearics increased by 11.1% and Andalusia received 11.4% more.

During the first five months of 2024, the communities that received the most tourists were Catalonia (7.1 million and an increase of 13.1% compared to the same period in 2023), the Canary Islands (6.5 million and an increase of 10.7%) and Andalusia (4.9 million, up 12.9%). In terms of spending, the main countries of origin in May were the United Kingdom (with 18.8% of the total), Germany (12.1%) and France (8.5%).

Likewise, spending by tourists resident in the United Kingdom increased by 16.2% in annual rate, that of those from Germany by 18.% and that of those from France by 17.7%. In the first five months of 2024, the UK was the country with the highest cumulative expenditure (17.1% of the total). It was followed by Germany (13%) and France (7.8%).