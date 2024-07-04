Some weeks ago, the drugs clans in the Palma shanty town of Son Banya created a form of fortification. This comprised wire fencing and wooden panels. With police cover, the town hall sent in workers to dismantle all this. There hadn't been planning permission, though the more important issue was why it had been created. A key reason was to hinder the police.

In theory, the whole of Son Banya is due for demolition. In practice, once shanties are taken down, others appear. The clans, gypsy families whose presence in Son Banya dates back to when it was founded in 1970, don't want to lose their main sales point. There's a good reason why Son Banya is referred to as Mallorca's drugs supermarket.

The response to the dismantling was to start on a new fortification, an even stronger one. It is the first line of defence if there is a raid and is designed to make it difficult for the police to enter.

All manner of earthworks have been carried out. Naturally enough, there has been no permission for these works or any others. The barricade this time includes tonnes of rubbish and burnt-out vehicles piled up to a metre and a half high.

The avenue from the main road is the only direct access, and the fortification is such that, if necessary, a heavy vehicle could be placed at the crossroads, thus blocking off the shanty town.

Palma Police recently said that they had a plan for round-the-clock control of access. However, such a plan would be very demanding of police resources. And the clans know it would be.