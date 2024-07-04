Some weeks ago, the drugs clans in the Palma shanty town of Son Banya created a form of fortification. This comprised wire fencing and wooden panels. With police cover, the town hall sent in workers to dismantle all this. There hadn't been planning permission, though the more important issue was why it had been created. A key reason was to hinder the police.
The 'fortification' of Mallorca's drugs supermarket
Will the police mount 24/7 controls?
