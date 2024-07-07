A 4-year-old boy is in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital after being rescued from drowning at a water park on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm in Sa Coma (Sant Llorenç). The child, who lives in Mallorca, was taken out of the water in cardiorespiratory arrest.

The Medical Emergency Coordination Centre gave instructions to begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation until two ambulances arrived.

The medics were able to recover the boy's pulse, and he was then rushed to Son Espases. The Guardia Civil activated the green alert which clears roads for ambulances.