A 70-year-old Polish tourist died on Sunday afternoon after suffering a heart attack while swimming in Paguera.

The incident occurred around 1.30 at the Torà beach.

Lifeguards started resuscitation before paramedics, who were on the adjacent beach dealing with another emergency, arrived. Between them they spent almost an hour attempting to revive him.

A strike by lifeguards in Calvia had been scheduled for this Sunday. In the end it was called off, but lifeguards continue to insist that there are deficiencies with the service.

Ariel Gauna, general secretary of the Union of Lifeguards, says that there is a lack of personnel, and this includes Paguera. "The Paguera beaches are classified as high risk but we cannot provide an effective service."