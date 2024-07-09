A 49-year-old French woman lost her life on Monday after her motorcycle was involved in a head-on collision with a car on the S'Estanyol road in Llucmajor. Emergency services say she would have been killed instantly because of the force of the impact.
Motorcyclist dies in Llucmajor head-on collision
She would have been killed instantly
Also in News
- Emergency declared on Ryanair flight bound for Palma from Dublin
- Mallorca ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins has “lost” his Mallorca home
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- Mallorca needs to remember price is king
- Britons and Germans flying to Mallorca to be hit with an environmental charge of up to 72 euros
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.