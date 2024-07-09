A 49-year-old French woman lost her life on Monday after her motorcycle was involved in a head-on collision with a car on the S'Estanyol road in Llucmajor. Emergency services say she would have been killed instantly because of the force of the impact.

This happened just before the Campos exit at around 6pm. Initial investigations suggest that the motorcycle had, for whatever reason, curved off into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming car.

Llucmajor police were the first of the emergency services to arrive. Medics could do more than pronounce her dead at the scene.

The road, the MA-6014, needed to be closed for more than an hour.