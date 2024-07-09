The Calvia council has given the green light to taxi drivers to wear replica Spain shirts this week ahead of the Euro-championship semi-finals in which Spain face France later this tonight. A council spokesperson said that the drivers would be able to wear their Spain football shirts until Sunday when the finals will be staged in Berlin.
Fare play to the Calvia council! Cabbies will be able to wear Spain football shirts!
Spain face France later tonight
