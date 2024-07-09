The Calvia council has given the green light to taxi drivers to wear replica Spain shirts this week ahead of the Euro-championship semi-finals in which Spain face France later this tonight. A council spokesperson said that the drivers would be able to wear their Spain football shirts until Sunday when the finals will be staged in Berlin.

A council spokesperson said: "we want our cab drivers to be able to support Spain so they can look the part this week..." Spain are the favourites to win the competition but face another big test against France after beating Germany in the quarter-finals.

So far in Mallorca there is not much excitment over the national team with only a handful of Spanish flags being displayed from balconies. When Spain won the World Cup in South Africa many Mallorca homes and busineses were flying the flag.

