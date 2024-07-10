Schools in England are about to break up for the summer holidays and families heading for Mallorca will be met by another anti-mass tourism protest on the island. After tourists were squirted with water in Barcelona, the next demonstration in Mallorca is being organised by the Menys Turisme, Més Vida (Less Tourism, More Life) platform which is made up of around 80 sub-groups and is due to be held in Palma.

The demonstration Canviem El Rumb: posem límits al turisme, (Change course: limit tourism) which will take place on Sunday July 21 at 19:00h at the Intermodal Station public transport station in Plaza de España, Palma. The message is clear: “It’s time to take to the streets, get organised and stand up for real change, to stop the impacts of the current tourism and economic model. We want a change of course to guarantee the rights of all people and the respect and protection of natural spaces, of our land and our villages.

We demand measures that guarantee:

- Access to decent housing.

-An end to property speculation, gentrification and neighbourhood eviction.

- Improving public

services

- Decent and well-paid

jobs, put an end to precariousness

- The conservation and regeneration of natural areas

- Respect for our culture and our language

"We will make our vision felt everywhere. We must set limits to tourism and work towards a fairer and more sustainable socio-economic model."

The organisers have said that they want this demonstration to be “a turning point, a statement, and the start of actions and mobilisations on the four islands, not only in Mallorca, which will extend beyond the summer”.