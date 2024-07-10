The demonstration Canviem El Rumb: posem límits al turisme, (Change course: limit tourism) which will take place on Sunday July 21 at 19:00h at the Intermodal Station public transport station in Plaza de España, Palma. The message is clear: “It’s time to take to the streets, get organised and stand up for real change, to stop the impacts of the current tourism and economic model. We want a change of course to guarantee the rights of all people and the respect and protection of natural spaces, of our land and our villages.
We demand measures that guarantee:
- Access to decent housing.
-An end to property speculation, gentrification and neighbourhood eviction.
- Improving public
services
- Decent and well-paid
jobs, put an end to precariousness
- The conservation and regeneration of natural areas
- Respect for our culture and our language
"We will make our vision felt everywhere. We must set limits to tourism and work towards a fairer and more sustainable socio-economic model."
The organisers have said that they want this demonstration to be “a turning point, a statement, and the start of actions and mobilisations on the four islands, not only in Mallorca, which will extend beyond the summer”.
