She would not be amused if England fail to beat Spain in the finals of the European Championships. Queen Victoria´s cruise ship name-sake will be arriving in Palma on Sunday as England prepare to play Spain in the finals. her famous words should echo around the England camp: "We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They do not exist."

At 90,049 gross tonnage Queen Victoria is the smallest of Cunard's ships in operation. Her facilities include seven restaurants, thirteen bars, three swimming pools, a ballroom, and a theatre. She can carry in excess of 2,000 passengers and has a crew of 900.

Unfortunately, Queen Victoria will miss the match in Mallorca as she is due to sail at about 6p.m. to continue with her Mediterranean cruise.

Queen Victoria undertook her maiden voyage, a 10-day cruise to northern Europe, on 11 December 2007. Following this and a cruise to the Canary Islands, Queen Victoria embarked on her first world cruise, circumnavigating the globe in 107 days. (The first ship to have previously done so—also named Victoria—took 1,153 days in 1519 to 1522.)

Queen Victoria's theatre is the first at sea to have private boxes. There is also has a Winter Garden lounge with a retractable glass roof and a two-story library with a connecting spiral staircase.