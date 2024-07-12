Calvia Police report that a Senegalese man ended up in emergencies at Son Espases Hospital after swallowing two wraps of cocaine.

Shortly before 5pm last Friday, police in Magaluf observed an individual in discussion with some tourists. It appeared to officers that he was probably a drugs dealer and that the tourists had declined whatever he was offering.

The officers spoke to the tourists and they confirmed that they had been offered cocaine. Other police were called in and he was seen approaching other tourists. When he was intercepted, he swallowed two wraps of cocaine.

He was searched, found to have more drugs and arrested. Having ingested the cocaine, he was initially taken to the PAC health centre in Santa Ponsa. As his heart rate was very high, he was transferred to emergencies at Son Espases. He was discharged some hours later.