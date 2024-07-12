Calvia council are not taking any changes in Magalluf and extra police, both local police officers and Guardia Civil, will be on duty for the finals of the European Championships between England and Spain which kicks off at 9p.m. on Sunday in Berlin.

The Plaza Illes Pitiüses in Magalluf has been identified as one of the key places for the extra policing because more than 2,000 England fans are expected to gather there to watch the big match. Only plastic glasses will be allowed on the streets and the police are also watching to see that the volume on giant television screens is not too loud and they have been placed in an area which does not bother residents and tourists alike.

So far there haven´t been any major incidents in Magalluf or elsewhere on the island during the football championships although extra police officers are on duty.

The ranks of the Guardia Civil in Magalluf have been bolstered by the arrival of extra officers as part of the summer reinforcements. Many will be on duty on Sunday. The Calvia council has installed a giant TV screen in Son Caliu so that both Spain and England fans can follow the big match. Many council across the island are doing likewise with the biggest being in Palma where a massive screen will be placed in the Plaza de la Reina in Palma.

According to a Bulletin poll the majority of readers think that Spain will win the European Championships.