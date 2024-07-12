Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have reported a rush of requests and enquiries from the many thousands of its customers who will be holidaying in Spain for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final. The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator has a huge team of airport and in-resort customer helpers across its destinations in Mainland Spain, the Canaries and the Balearics, with those colleagues reporting a significant increase in interest from customers who will be there to watch the match.

In addition, the company has seen an influx of enquiries into its UK-based contact centre, as holidaymakers gear up to watch the game in the Spanish sunshine. With over 730 flights departing between the UK and Spain at peak times this summer, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has a team of uniformed customer helpers in its airports and resorts to look after customers. This weekend, they are preparing to provide their award-winning assistance with a twist, by gearing up to help holidaymakers prepare for the big game.

Some of the most common enquiries received over the past 24 hours include:

Where is the best place to watch the match in resort?

Is there an England fan zone anywhere and can we use a transfer bus to get there?

What is the Spanish for ‘It’s Coming Home?’

You know the Spanish players well. How do England beat Spain?

What is the Spanish for ‘penalties?’

Where can I buy an England shirt in Spain?

Do the Spanish have huge street celebrations if they win, and can we have one if we win?

Can you teach me some basic football phrases in Spanish?

Can you move the flight so I can watch the game?

If Spain win, what is the Spanish for ‘congratulations’?

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “With many thousands of our customers in Spain for the final, they have a box office seat to enjoy the match and soak up the atmosphere in the Spanish sunshine. Our teams have seen a real surge in interest from excited customers and, as always, they are getting into the spirit of it by delivering our award-winning service to help customers. Of course, we do not expect our teams to be experts in world football, but they are doing a fantastic job assisting our customers with everything from Spanish football knowledge to helpful translations ahead of the match.”