A 50-year-old man is in a clinic in Palma after suffering alternobaric vertigo while diving in Puerto Pollensa on Friday.

Shortly after 10am, there was a call to the 112 emergency line saying that there was a diver in difficulty. A Maritime Safety Agency boat was mobilised and rescue personnel lifted him out of the sea.

An ambulance was waiting and medics stabilised him before making the decision to transfer him to Palma.

His condition was described as serious; the clinic has a hyperbaric chamber.