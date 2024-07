A 29-year-old Spanish tourist was admitted to intensive care at Son Espases Hospital on Friday after diving headfirst into shallow sea in a rocky part of the beach in Santa Ponsa.

The incident occurred around 5am. He was with a group of friends from Cadiz who had decided to go for a swim. He dived into the water, hit his head hard and was left motionless.

The friends got him out of the water and called 112. He was stabilised and then taken to Son Espases, where doctors confirmed he had suffered spinal shock and had lost mobility from the neck down.

Calvia town hall later released a statement stressing the importance of taking "extreme precautions and respecting warning signs to avoid tragedies like this".