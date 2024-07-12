On Friday evening some fifty or so people took part in a 'Marxa Guiri' in Palma, a prelude to the protest against mass tourism that is scheduled for July 21; "guiri" is a colloquialism to refer to a foreign tourist.

Dressed as tourists, the march was from Plaça Porta Pintada to La Llotja. At the narrowest part of C. Sant Miquel, some of them sat down and occupied the space. This was to denote the sense of strain that residents feel because of tourism.

One of the organisers, Pere Joan Femenia, said that they were criticising gentrification and the fact that housing and businesses are geared towards tourism and not towards residents.

There were slogans against Airbnb, hoteliers, the occupation of public way by bar and restaurant terraces, tourist consumption of water, and the proliferation of hire cars.