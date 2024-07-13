On the morning of April 5, 2018, the driver of a Porsche Cayenne ran into a group of cyclists on the MA-15 in Capdepera. One of the cyclists was killed. Others suffered injuries of varying severity.

A court in Palma has now sentenced the driver, Anais M., to three years for manslaughter. In addition, she and her insurance company will have to pay one million euros compensation to the family of the deceased and 213,000 euros to those who were injured.

The judge's ruling states that the driver "disregarded the most basic diligence and all duty of care, which caused the collision with the peloton of cyclists, a fact that constitutes a serious violation of the rules that must be respected by anyone driving a motor vehicle".

She was acquitted of a charge of driving under the influence of narcotic substances, despite the fact that she tested positive for marijuana. "There is not sufficient evidence to understand that the accused was driving under the influence of drugs." A forensic expert explained in court that "testing positive does not mean being influenced by drugs at that time".

The ruling is not final and can be appealed to the Balearic High Court.