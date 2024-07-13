Late on Friday, a court in Manacor ordered four people to be remanded in custody for having threatened the owner of a squatter eviction company and held him against his will.

On Thursday afternoon he had gone to a property in the Son Moll beach area of Cala Ratjada. His intention had been to negotiate with a group of five people, all from the same family, who had occupied it and get them to leave.

Instead, he was held for four hours and threatened with shotguns. Neighbours heard a loud argument and called the Guardia Civil.

He managed to get out of the house and filed a complaint for illegal detention and death threats. The Guardia Civil searched the property and found quantities of drugs in addition to firearms.

Four men were ordered to prison on Friday. The fifth person, a woman, was released with a restraining order to stay away from the eviction company owner.