Alby Euesden, managing partner for US luxury real-estate company The Agency in Mallorca, says that the United Airlines direct service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Palma has "helped a lot" in making Mallorca attractive to American buyers. But he adds that the company has clients from all over the US (Los Angeles, Texas, Colorado, for example) as well from Canada.

This is a company typically dealing with properties that have price tags of two million euros and more. Increasingly, he notes, rural areas of Mallorca are growing in popularity. Estates in the island's interior and in the Tramuntana Mountains are as in demand as historic properties in the old centre of Palma.

Just as American clients have historically bought vineyards in France and Italy, the new niche is now in Mallorca. "Many people, among them big businesspeople, have become accustomed to Zoom meetings. This means they can spend less time in their offices and more time in their properties in Mallorca."

Figures from Spain's National Statistics Institute indicate that the number of American residents in the Balearics has increased by 30% since 2017.

The New York Times has pointed out that Mallorca is especially appealing to a creative client. "The Mediterranean island is more popular than ever among the art and design elite."

A case in point is Canadian Julie Mai, who established an art studio in Fornalutx a couple of years ago. There is an 'artist of Mallorca' community, "a perfect mix between Mallorcans and foreigners from all parts of the world", and one that is centred on a Tramuntana area that covers Soller, Deià and Valldemossa as well as Fornalutx.