A man died on Sunday in the area of Cala d'Or, within the municipality of Santanyi, after falling from a paddle surf board into the sea. Despite being brought to shore unconscious and receiving resuscitation efforts from local police and healthcare professionals, he could not be revived. The incident occurred in the late afternoon, and a rapid intervention vehicle from SAMU 061 confirmed his death after half an hour of advanced CPR.

This incident marked the second serious occurrence in Mallorca on Sunday. Earlier, a swimmer was reported in critical condition in the area of Playa de Palma. The emergency services on the island highlighted the dangers present even in popular tourist spots, stressing the need for vigilance and preparedness.

On Friday, a 50-year-old man was admitted to hospital in Palma after experiencing alternobaric vertigo while diving in Puerto Pollensa. Shortly after 10am, an emergency call was made to the 112 line, reporting a diver in distress.

The Maritime Safety Agency promptly dispatched a boat, and rescue personnel lifted him from the sea. Medics stabilised him at the scene before deciding to transfer him to Palma, where he was admitted in serious condition to a clinic equipped with a hyperbaric chamber.

In addition to the events in Mallorca, another serious incident occurred in Menorca. A man was rescued by a group of kayakers in Cales Coves, Alaior, suffering from severe chest pain and tachycardia, likely due to overexertion. He is currently in hospital in serious condition.