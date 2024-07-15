In the early hours of Monday morning, a distressing fire broke out in a residence on the seventh floor of a building located in the Palma neighborhood of La Soledat Nord. Emergency services, including Palma Local Police, National Police, Palma Firefighters (Bombers de Palma), SAMU-061 medical teams, and Falck ambulance personnel, swiftly responded to the scene. Their immediate priority was to assist victims and manage the escalating situation.

Several individuals required medical attention due to smoke inhalation, as confirmed by Andrés and Francisco, Falck medical technicians who were among the first responders. They described initial moments of intense tension, marked by the urgent care of neighbors affected by smoke exposure. Additional medical teams soon arrived, bringing the situation under control.

Meanwhile, emergency crews cordoned off the area to secure safety, while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Residents from upper floors were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A particularly harrowing moment unfolded when firefighters learned of a young child trapped on the seventh floor, terrified to evacuate. Thanks to the firefighters' rapid response and courageous efforts, the child was rescued from the blaze and brought to safety.

As investigations into the incident continue, local authorities and emergency responders remain vigilant, ensuring the affected area is safe and supporting those impacted by the fire.