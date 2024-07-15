After months of preparation, this Wednesday the Trui Son Fusteret venue will host the world famous Scottish rock band Simple Minds. This will be the first of four events in the first edition of the Palma Concert Series, an event which, according to Miki Jaume, manager of the Grup Trui, stressed at a press conference on Monday, has prioritised musical quality and a close experience for the audience, with big internatinal headline acts and a capacity limited to 4,000 spectators.

Simple Minds will be followed by James Blunt (23rd July), Tom Jones (30th July) and Anastacia (6th August). The presentation was also attended by the Palma Councillor for Culture, Javier Bonet; Daniel Vulic on behalf of Insel Radio, Antonio Sánchez, from El Corte Inglés, the main tickets outlet, and Nico Bellot, head of production of the Balearic Life stage, which will host local talent.

Miki Jaume explained that with the tourist overcrowding "all Mallorcans have the feeling that there is no room for anyone else, so we decided not to go for a very high volume, but for proximity and high quality. The maximum capacity for all concerts will be 4,000 people, and we are not considering an extension under any circumstances. We are aware that the capacity in this venue could be much higher, but we want the public to be able to enjoy legendary artists, to live an experience they will never forget; to be able to see world-class singers and musicians at home". He added that the proposal is designed for both local and foreign audiences who visit the island and who are interested in the cultural activities that Mallorca has to offer.

As for the setting, he explained that it is "a large-scale event, with very specific technical conditions, with large screens, 4,000 square metres of grass" and other details that will make the Palma Concert Series a "complete experience of music, joy and fun" starting at 8:00 pm. Likewise, Balearic Life will have a stage that will host local artists: Alan Alvarez (17th July), Meli Calviello (23rd July), Julio Roberta Fauteck (30th July) and The Strickets (6th August).

Javier Bonet stressed that "we could not miss a line-up that will be the most important in Palma and one of the most important on the islands this summer. We are working to make Palma the European capital of culture, which is not only museums and theatre, but also music," he added, while insisting that it has been a "total collaboration".