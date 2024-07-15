A volunteer firefighter searches for the young Briton Jay Slater in the Juan Lopez ravine near Masca, on the island of Tenerife. Top left corner: Jay Slater. | REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Tenerife15/07/2024 14:49
A Spanish mountain rescue team in Tenerife found human remains in the area where British teenager Jay Slater went missing nearly a month ago, local police said on Monday, adding evidence strongly suggested the remains were his. The Guardia Civil police said in a statement that he may have died due to a fall in the difficult-to-access mountainous area, but that an autopsy would confirm whether it was an accident.
