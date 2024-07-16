On Monday, a British tourist pleaded guilty to having sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a flight to Mallorca last September.

During the Ryanair flight from Newcastle to Palma on September 29, there was an issue to do with a credit card payment made by the tourist. The flight attendant was trying to sort this out when the passenger pinched his right nipple and then grabbed his buttocks with both hands.

The pilot called to report the incident, and the Guardia Civil were waiting when the plane landed. He was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

In court in Palma on Monday, the public prosecutor reduced an initial sentence request of one year and seven months. Through agreement with the defence this was cut to twelve months, suspended for two years. He will also be obliged to attend sex education programmes for a period of twelve months.