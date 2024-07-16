In the early hours of last Friday, three people forced their way into a storage area at the FAN Mallorca Shopping complex in Palma. They were intending to steal wristbands for entrance to the Reggaeton Beach Festival that was held in Can Picafort at the weekend.

No alarm went off, but security guards who were on their rounds realised what was happening. The three ran off when the guards appeared. The National Police were contacted immediately. Indications are that little of value was stolen.

Potentially, theft of wristbands could have caused real problems. Some 40,000 people attended the two-day festival. They had to go to FAN in advance in order to validate their entrance and receive wristbands with chips.

The National Police Robbery Group is leading the investigation. There are state-of-the-art security cameras at FAN, and these are being studied.