We are all unique spirits - Simple Minds certainly are!

Their songs adhere to that bombastic, pompous and grandiloquent genre called ‘stadium rock’. But who would have thought that the world would prostrate itself before that introverted boy who spoke with a cracked voice? It was 1978 in Glasgow, the tough hometown of a grown-up Jim Kerr, when Simple Minds set out on the path of a stylised sound, with a strong presence of keyboards and an irrepressible experimental will.

That proposal had the aroma of what some were beginning to call post punk. Looking back, that self-conscious, shy boy has conquered the hearts of millions of listeners, and he visits us with his band this Wednesday at 10 pm in Son Fusteret as part of the Palma Concert Series. We chat with him to find out where the mysticism, the spirituality, that his songs exude is born...

His latest work, Direction of the heart, sounds like an album that is very comfortable with itself, brimming with confidence and exuding a sense of freedom from pressure. Do you feel that the best song has yet to be written?

When you go to work you always hope to achieve the best possible results. But music is subjective and all listeners have their own different ideas about what the best song is.

What makes Glasgow a hotbed for some of pop-rock’s essential projects... From Jesus and Mary Chain and Del Amitri to Aztec Camera and Simple Minds...?

Glasgow has a unique character and spirit. People like to go out and be entertained and, of course, music plays a big part in the youth culture. No doubt the success of every Glasgow artist inspires other local artists. The Scottish public is also very supportive of Scottish artists.

Could it be said that the Simple Minds story was born thanks to tobacco and a Spanish guitar...?

Absolutely! But also thanks to Jim Morrison, Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, David Bowie, Patti Smith and so many others.

Years ago, in a UK vote, Don’t You (Forget About Me) was selected as the most representative song of the 80’s. Was it worth it to make that song you were reluctant to sing your own?

Considering how many people love that song, was it really worth it - is there anything better in life than making millions of people happy? To go on stage and see the joy that song generates is incredible?

Although you now live in Sicily, is ‘Paradise’ still in Glasgow?

Paradise’ will always be the name we give to Celtic Football Club’s stadium. Win, lose or draw. Our hearts are always there.

Thinking of the song ‘Promised You A Miracle’, I ask myself: Who did he promise a miracle to?

To myself. It’s a song about the miraculous effect that can come from finding and keeping your self-confidence.

What has been your biggest frustration in life?

I don’t feel any reason to be frustrated. It’s frustrating to me that more people can’t feel the great fortune that I have experienced. I am serious about this.

How does your creative process, the organisation of ideas prior to writing, go on while outside the world seems to be falling apart?

Much of the creative process involves somehow creating your own world through your art. The moments spent doing that allow you to escape the turbulence of the outside world.

In what ways do you consider yourself a sixty-something and in what ways will you never be?

The details on my birth certificate and passport tell me I am 65. So does the colour and texture of my hair. But I like my age and my life at the moment - perhaps more than ever?

What mistakes would you make again and which ones have you learned from?

As long as they don’t kill you, mistakes are truly valuable currency. I can converse in Italian, but I wish I had learned many other languages as well.

How do you overcome a creative block at this stage of your career?

I don’t remember ever having one. I’m not sure I believe in the concept... If someone put a gun to your head and told you to be creative, I’m sure you’d suddenly be creative and unblocked. It’s all about effort and desire.

Which song changed your life?

In 1978, Chelsea Girl was one of the first songs Charlie Burchill and I wrote together. I performed it in a pub just two nights later. By the third chorus, even though no one knew the song before, suddenly the whole bar was singing along with us. That experience told us that even without a teacher to show us how to do it we knew how to write good songs. That realisation changed our lives and since then we have written around 250 more songs.

How are the Simple Minds of those ‘80s New Wavers different from those who will be taking the stage in Palma?

We are all unique spirits - Simple Minds certainly are!