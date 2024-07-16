Britons people heading to Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca to work in bars and clubs during their summer season have been warned about the dangers of modern slavery abroad. According to a report in the Independent newspaper the British Home Office has informed travellers they could be in danger of labour exploitation, criminality and illegal working.

Border Force officers are on duty at a total of 22 airports across Britain in a month-long operation dubbed ‘Operation Karetu’, where they are telling young people about the potential issues with becoming reps for clubs and bars in popular Mediterranean destinations including Mallorca.

According to the Independent young holidaymakers who travel abroad every year to work in the hospitality industry risk being forced to work long hours for low wages, Home Office officials have said. There is also a risk that they could be working illegally, due to a lack of knowledge about Europe employment laws, or they could be exploited by criminal gangs operating in the area.

There have been cases in which employers have kept passports of young British workers and also charged them enormous rents for accomodation. The Spanish authorities will also be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Before Brexit thousands of young British people would head to popular resorts across Mallorca to work the season. However, Brexit has made it more difficult for British citizens to work in European Union countries.