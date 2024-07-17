The Medusa Beach Club building in Playa de Palma, where the illegal roof terrace collapsed in May killing four people, is owned by an elderly woman who is incapacitated and has handed powers of attorney to her son. He is married to a woman who works for Palma town hall's urban planning department.

Following the events of May 23, the town hall informed National Police investigators of this relationship. The court of instruction is in turn investigating the connection.

The woman works for the planning management section and not the building discipline and safety section, which is responsible for building technical inspections.

Since the collapse, there have been references to various reports regarding the building that date back several years. The most recent evaluation report resulted from an inspection in 2023. This stated that there were "structural deficiencies".

Details of the report mention, for instance, "cracks and fissures in the beams", corrosion and "the risk of detachment". The report's conclusion was "unfavourable".

Austrian businessman Christian Arnsteiner, owner of the Medusa Beach Club business as opposed to the building, appeared in court on June 26 charged with four counts of manslaughter and six counts of causing serious injury through negligence. He was released on charges and his passport was withdrawn.

The roof terrace did not have a licence. It was 'non-trafficable'. In other words, there shouldn't have been anyone on it. There were 21 people in all on the terrace when it collapsed on May 23.