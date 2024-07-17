A quid pro quo of this amnesty - many of these properties were built decades ago - is that there can't be financial benefit from tourism use. However, the government is being lobbied by the holiday rentals sector, while certain municipalities - Pollensa most notably - disagree with the withdrawal of existing licences for renting out to tourists.
The dean of the college, Bernat Nadal, says: "If this prohibition ends up disappearing, the decree will lose a lot of force. Everything has been framed in the context of the problem of the lack of housing and this was a way of bringing housing to the market. Therefore, legality by this means cannot result in doing business."
The college fears that the pressures will end up leading to a modification of the decree. "This could open the door to a buyer being, for example, an investment fund. The property would then disappear from the housing market, which in theory is what the government wishes to promote. We will oppose it, as we believe that ethical criteria must be followed. Not everything goes."
The irony here is that there's no "lack of housing". There's plenty of houses available. The issue is that many can't afford them (or the rent), because the basic net worth and incomes around Europe are much higher than many low income residents here, and therefore, they can afford the purchase (or rental) of properties in this highly desirable region, and that keeps property prices comparatively high. That's not going to change. Legalising these "illegal" properties will only put more properties on the market for those with the means to buy them. It won't make them less expensive - they'll just continue to be bought up by more affluent buyers. That genie is already out of the bottle, and there's little that can be done about that, other than to build low-income housing projects to serve the demand for those that otherwise can't afford it. Having said that, there is a very good reason for concern about legalising properties that were built or added on without proper permission: safety and quality. I suggest that before these "illegal" properties can be "legalised", they should be subject to meeting the very same standards of building codes and safety as any fully legal structure. Especially if they are going to be able to be licenced as tourist lets. That's what the focus should be; Quality, safety. You want fewer tourists? The best way to achieve that is to focus on attracting the desirable ones and making it less attractive to the less desirable ones. To attract a better quality of tourist, it is essential to provide safe and high standard accommodation. After all, it is the increasing quality of accommodations here that are now increasingly attracting the more desirable tourist profiles, while making it less attractive to the downmarket, more problematic tourist profiles. That's already happening, so it's wise to continue on that course.