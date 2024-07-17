DEIA. COMUNICACION. El ‘apagón’ televisivo en el pueblo llega al pleno y podría acabar en los tribunales. Imagen de la localidad de Deià, en plena Serra de Tramuntana. | F.F.
Deya17/07/2024 09:35Updated at 10:56
Deya Town Hall has implemented restrictions on the consumption of water from the public network in order to guarantee the supply. As almost every year, the council is forced to take restrictive measures due to the worrying drop in the water levels of the Font des Molí and the Verger well, coinciding with the increase in consumption at this time of the year.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.