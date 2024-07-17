The series of concerts organised by the Palma Concert Series kicks off this afternoon at the Son Fusteret venue in Palma with a performance by Simple Minds. Formed in the 1970s, this band has become one of the most successful bands in the UK, selling more than 60 million records worldwide, with number-one singles on both sides of the Atlantic and albums at the top of the charts.



After a 40-year career and being one of the most influential bands in the music world, Simple Minds still enjoys touring. ‘Concerts are the soul of Simple Minds, it's where we and our audience come alive and energetic through music’, says their lead singer, reaffirming their participation in the Palma Concert Series.





On 23 July, it will be the turn of solo artist James Blunt, best known for his 2005 multi-platinum single, You're Beautiful. With a remarkable 17-year career in music, Blunt has cemented his place in international music. His debut album, Back To Bedlam, was the biggest selling album of the decade in the UK, reaching over 12 million copies sold.





To close the month, legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones will perform his greatest hits on 30 July. At 82, Jones has made his mark on music history as one of the most successful artists of all time, crossing musical eras and genres, transcending class divisions and appealing to audiences of all ages and styles.





Finally, on 6 August, residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the magnificent voice of Anastacia, one of the most powerful women in the music world. Her powerful voice, which has brought to life hits such as I'm Outta Love, Paid My Dues and Left Outside Alone, has captivated millions. With over 30 million records sold and numerous accolades, including more than 225 awards in 31 countries and number one hits in 19 countries, Anastacia will release her eighth studio album, Your Songs, a love letter to Germany on the Stars by Edel label, in 2023.



The first edition of the Palma Concert Series promises to be a milestone on the music scene in the Balearic capital, with performances by renowned international musicians in an unbeatable location and an unbeatable setting, offering an intimate, exclusive atmosphere.