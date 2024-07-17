An Emaya Palma council gardener working in the centre of Palma found the lifeless body of a homeless man early on Wednesday morning. The body was found inside a wooden hut in the s’Olivar children’s park, in the Plaça Comtat del Rossell.

As soon as the body was found, officers from the National Police Force, the Palma Local Police and medical personnel from the Emergency Medical Service (SAMU-061) arrived on the scene to take charge of the situation.

The doctors verified that the man had died and proceeded to certify his death to the duty court. The judicial authority then ordered the removal of the body, which was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine.

According to the first hypotheses of the investigation, and in the absence of official confirmation once the autopsy has been carried out, everything suggests that the man died of natural causes, specifically respiratory failure.

He was a well-known person in the area because he was a beggar and slept in the street. The police officers, once they had checked his identity and documentation, realised that he had died on the same day as his birthday.