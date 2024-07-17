A leading tourism professor at a U.S. university says that the anti-tourism protests in Mallorca and across Spain could have a lasting impact on the industry. Her warning came as Mallorca prepared for another protest which is due to take place in Palma on Sunday.

Professor Amanda Belarmino, Hospitality Professor and Expert on Consumer Behavior and Tourism at the University of Nevada Las Vegas was quoted as saying the following by the British media: “There is indeed a reason to believe that these protests will succeed in curbing tourism. In general, tourists try to stay away from areas with political upheaval and protests," she said. She added, however, that she believes "the damage is done, and many people will not choose these places for vacations."

So far the Balearic tourism industry has dismissed claims that the protests could hit holiday bookings although the Hotel Federation has warned that there had been a slowdown in bookings which it blamed on the European soccer championships and the poor Mallorca weather so far this summer.

The only alarm which has been raised about the summer season in Mallorca so far has come from the Bar and Restaurant Association which reported that their takings were down by 20 percent in June. The airport figures suggest that the island is heading for a good season.

It is unclear how many people will take part in Sunday's protest through the streets of Palma although organisers have said that there is solid support. They also stressed that it was not only against mass tourism but also over a lack of affordable housing.