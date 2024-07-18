On Monday, sixty or so holidaymakers staying in the east of Mallorca were heading for a day out at a waterpark.

At around 10am, their coach was stopped in Felanitx by a Guardia Civil control. Checks are routinely made to ensure that tourist transport is legitimate (not 'pirate' operators) and that the necessary permits are in place.

In this particular instance, the coach was found to have the transport card issued by the regional authority. However, it had expired.

Classified as a very serious administrative offence, the coach was immobilised on the spot. It couldn't go anywhere and nor could the holidaymakers until another coach from the same company eventually arrived. Its card was in order.