The launch date of the EU’s new digital border control system is reported to be delayed again - this time by around a month - to allow more time for travel hubs to install the required software. The Entry/Exit System (EES), which will digitise border crossings into the EU and replace manual passport stamping, will also require non-EU visitors entering the bloc for the first time after launch to answer a series of questions about their visit.

The new Entry-Exit System (EES) was due to start on October 6 but has been pushed back to November 10 after lobbying from French officials. Under the EES, all passengers without EU passports will be required to have their fingerprints registered and their pictures taken on arrival. EES is a new electronic system that will replace the physical stamping of passports on arrival into EU/Schengen countries.

And the ETIAS is the EU’s new travel authorisation which people will need to apply for and pay for ahead of their travels, it is scheduled to be introduced in mid-2025. These two big changes will affect the UK’s most popular travel destinations, it is important that everyone is aware of what is happening and what the changes mean for their customers.

Graeme Buck, Director of Communications at ABTA – The Travel Association said: “EES and ETIAS are two big changes coming down the line which members and travellers will need to adapt to. While many details are still not yet available about the new systems, we’re keen to share what we know so far with members to help them consider about what they may mean for their businesses and their customers.

“ABTA is working closely with the EU departments responsible for implementing these changes – who recognise us as a crucial partner in getting important information to the UK travel trade and consumers. We’re also speaking to relevant UK Government departments about the changes.”

Upcoming changes for travel to Europe

The European Union is introducing two important changes for travel to Europe. These are: EU Entry/Exit System (EES) which is due to come into force in autumn 2024. European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), due in mid-2025. If you are travelling this summer, these changes won’t yet be in place, so there is nothing you need to do.

EU Entry/Exit Scheme (EES)

The EU Entry/Exit system is a new electronic system that will replace the physical stamping of passports when you go through passport control on arrival. It will register all entries and exits to and from the participating European countries, which basically means it will register your movements every time you cross a border in or out of the EU/Schengen area.

Once the new system is live, when you go through passport control on arrival, as well as providing your passport you will also need to have a photo of your face taken, and your fingerprints scanned.

EES is due to be introduced in autumn 2024, however an exact date is still to be confirmed.

It will apply to those travelling for a short stay, from what the EU call a ‘third country’. This is people who are not an EU citizen or a citizen of the Schengen area. So it will apply to most people travelling from the UK. A short stay refers to visits, holidays or business trips that have a duration of up to 90 days and are taken within a 180 day period. The vast majority of travel between the UK and Europe will be classed as a short stay. Irish passport holders are exempt from EES. If you are a British passport holder but have EU residency, you are also exempt from EES.

European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) – expected mid-2025

ETIAS is the EU’s new travel authorisation which you will need to apply for ahead of your travels. It is a similar concept to the USA’s ESTA and the UK’s ETA scheme. It is due to be introduced in mid-2025, but there is not yet an exact date as to when it will come into force. This means you do not need to have a ETIAS for travel to Europe at the moment. When implemented, travellers will be able to apply for an ETIAS by the official website – www.europa.eu/etias. As the system is not live, the website itself is not live or taking applications, so you cannot yet get an official ETIAS. Any websites claiming to offer this are false.

Who will it apply to?

When the system is up and running in 2025, visa-exempt travellers from third countries will need to apply for an ETIAS. Put simply, if you are travelling to the EU for a short stay and are not a citizen of an EU or Schengen country, then you will need an ETIAS. A short stay refers to visits, holidays or business trips that have a duration of up to 90 days and are taken within a 180 day period.

If you are travelling on a visa, you don’t need an ETIAS. Irish passport holders are exempt from ETIAS. If you are a British passport holder but have EU residency you also don’t need an ETIAS.

How much will an ETIAS cost?

ETIAS will only cost €7 (equivalent to around £6). ETIAS is free for those under the age of 18 and aged 70 and over. Once ETIAS is live, certain travellers may be exempt. You can find the list of exemptions here.

How long will it be valid for?

ETIAS lasts for three years. You will be able to travel on multiple trips during this period using the same ETIAS. However, if your passport expires during the ETIAS validity period, you will need to apply for a new ETIAS. It will also not be valid if it expires during your stay, in these cases you would need to apply for a new ETIAS in advance of your travels, to cover the duration of your stay.

How to apply

There is one official website to apply for an ETIAS which is – www.europa.eu/etias. However, as ETIAS is not currently operational, applications via the website are not yet live. You will need to do one application for each traveller, so if you are a parent applying for a child, they would need a separate application to your own.

You do have the option for someone to make an application on your behalf. If you want to do that, you will need to submit a form to show you give permission. More information will be available here – Applying on behalf of others - European Union (europa.eu)

What information do I need to provide?

For each application you will need to provide:

Personal information including name(s), date and place of birth, sex, nationality, home address, email address and phone number(s);

Parents’ first name(s);

Passport/travel document details;

Level of education and current occupation;

Details about your intended travel and stay in any of the countries requiring ETIAS;

Details about any past criminal convictions, past travels to war or conflict zones, and whether you have recently been the subject of an extradition.

You should make sure that the details on your ETIAS match that of your passport, if they don’t your ETIAS will not be valid and you will not be able to travel. If you are applying on behalf of someone else, then there may be additional information you need to provide.

Fake websites offering ETIAS

There are currently more than 60 unofficial websites offering ETIAS, despite the system not yet being live. Don’t use an unofficial website: there’s the risk that you will be overcharged, that you won’t get an ETIAS and that your personal information could be stolen.