Formentera18/07/2024
A two-month-old baby died on Thursday after being hit by rocks that fell at a beach in Formentera.

The tragic incident occurred at the Es Cupinar beach.

The baby girl's father, a 33-year-old Spaniard, was injured and needed treatment at the hospital in Formentera.

Psychological support has been made available by the health service.