<p>A <strong>two-month-old baby<\/strong> died on Thursday after being hit by rocks that fell at a beach in Formentera.<\/p>\r\n<p>The tragic incident occurred at the<strong> Es Cupinar<\/strong> beach.<\/p>\r\n<p>The baby girl's father, a 33-year-old Spaniard, was injured and needed treatment at the hospital in Formentera.<\/p>\r\n<p><strong>Psychological support<\/strong> has been made available by the health service.<\/p>
