Marc Cucurella is one of the names of the moment. With his excellent performance at the European Championship, he is already a national idol. The Chelsea full-back is one of those players that everyone likes (except the Germans!!!), and has become one of the most loved players in the Spanish national team for the energy he transmits on the pitch, the good atmosphere he generates in the dressing room and for that mane of hair that has generated so much attention among Spaniards during the European Championships.

It is precisely that mane of hair that is one of the top stories of the day, as Cucurella has fulfilled his promise: to dye his hair red if he wins the European Championship. This Friday, the Catalan has published some photos on Instagram in which the most famous curls of Spanish football already look the same colour as his shirt at the European champions. The post was accompanied by a message: "As promised, it's a promise".

Cucurella was challenged to cut his hair during the tournament, but refused. His wife likes his distinctive hairstyle, as the Catalan explained in an interview. However, he vowed to dye his hair red if Spain were crowned in Berlin.

Cucurella has been one of the great stars of the European Championship, some did not understand his starting place at the beginning of the tournament over Grimaldo, who had been one of the key men under Xabi Alonso in Bayer Leverkusen's historic season. However, he proved from day one that he was perfect for the job. Through hard work, he earned the respect and affection of his team-mates and established himself as an undisputed warrior for Luis de la Fuente. And let's not forget that he assisted Oyarzabal to score the decisive goal in the final.

At the title celebration in Madrid, the Spain full-back was seen wearing a ponytail. This fact sowed doubts in many fans who were already expecting to see him with his new look. Moreover, he had not yet made a statement on the subject. It has been a long time coming, but finally, the good 'Cucu' has not gone back on his word.