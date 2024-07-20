The Guardia Civil report having arrested two Kosovo Albanian men wanted in connection with robberies from luxury homes in Mallorca and Ibiza.

At 8am on Wednesday, officers raided a rented apartment in Puerto Portals and arrested the two men. They are said to be part of an itinerant organised gang and are suspected of having stolen cash and valuables worth over 500,000 euros.

The two principally targeted properties in Bendinat, Costa de la Calma and Santa Ponsa.

One of the latest robberies was on Sunday during the Euro 2024 final. A woman was at home with her children when she thought there was someone in her bedroom. There was - a man wearing a hood. He and his accomplice had left the scene by the time the Guardia Civil arrived.

Security camera images of various robberies enabled the Guardia to identify the pair.