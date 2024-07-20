Esporles is the latest municipality in Mallorca to introduce water restrictions.

Although the island is only at pre-alert for drought, some municipalities are experiencing particular issues. This is the case in the Tramuntana area especially. Banyalbufar, Bunyola, Deia and Estellencs are other municipalities which have had to apply restrictions.

Away from the Tramuntana, Arta town hall introduced measures in Colonia Sant Pere, while several town halls in the Pla (Plain) region have been dealing with what they say is excessive consumption of water. This has in part been attributed to holiday rental properties.

Esporles town hall has banned the use of mains supply for the filling of swimming pools and the watering of gardens, orchards and green areas as well as the cleaning of terraces, patios and similar.

At the beginning of July, the town hall launched a public awareness campaign in a drive to reduce consumption. This has not been successful. "In recent days the water reserves have decreased."