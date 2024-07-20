The 061 medical emergency service reported on Saturday that a 15-year-old boy had been admitted to Son Espases Hospital in a critical condition after being rescued from drowning on Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 7pm in a pool at private apartments on C. Peix in Puerto Andratx.

The boy, who is Swiss, was taken out of the water by residents who had seen that he was in trouble. They started resuscitation before the local police and then medics arrived.

The emergency service said that he was breathing on his own and had a good pulse when he was taken to Son Espases but that his condition was delicate.