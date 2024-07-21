The protest and sheer number of people who took part will blast a clear message to the local authorities that thousands want change. Speaking personally I would say that the majority of people were Mallorcan and of all ages. They had come to Palma from across the island with many holding placards which read Soller has had enough and Arta wants change.
The protest had been organised by a series of local environmental groups, social organisations and trade unions. People came from all over the island to take part. The march started gathering at 7p.m.
Palma was unsually quiet even for a Sunday with many bars and shops on the route electing to close, just in case. There were fewer tourists as well. Word about the demonstration had obviously spread and quickly.
A recent Bulletin poll on our website said that some people were thinking twice about a holiday in Mallorcs because of the protests.
The international media were out in force. I spotted British and German camera crews. Infact BBC Breakfast this morning included a live report from the island
The march ended in the Paseo del Borne where speeches and a concert took place. The Borne was literally filled with people. Today, will go down in Mallorca history as the day when the island said Enough is Enough. Times are changing. The impact the march will have on the tourist industry is unclear but the local authorities now have a major headache; how to plan for the future. The present model of mass tourism is no longer wanted. There is plenty of food for thought.
12 comments
Lisa JuliaAbsolutely spot on and i think (hope) that politicians on all sides get it. They now need time to make changes, not only to the tourist model but vitally to the provision of affordable housing. I also don’t think that the negative press the demos have caused in the UK, Germany and worldwide will have a long term damaging effect if they stop now. However, if they escalate, the tourist model will change but noone in Mallorca will be in control of it. Possibly the worst outcome for the people of Mallorca who undoubtedly deserve better.
well not sure what rally Jason Moore went too but i didn't see many mallorceans at all!
The protest appeared to be sensible and well organised. Island people saying we need balance. This isn’t a comfortable message for many to hear. But they are spot on - mass tourism can not be allowed to grow exponentially. It won’t benefit locals, businesses or even the tourists. People don’t want to feel like sardines crammed in on their summer hols. It’s in everyone’s best interest for sensible controls to be put in place. The government have the opportunity to act. The people have spoken. Their message was clear ‘no to over-tourism’. And they were sensible. This is an opportunity to put Mallorca on the map as a positive example of considered tourism. I really hope government have the courage to act in an equally sensible way.
"over-tourism" in Mallorca is quite verifiably both seasonal and regional. And I suspect that come November when the resorts close down, this will be largely forgotten until next year. Besides, as seen earlier this year, protesting on an empty beach would appear... well, empty. And somewhere along the line, they might discover the fact that they're not only pointing the gun in the wrong direction, but holding the gun backwards. Yet that might first require pulling the trigger to learn that lesson.
Threatening and scaring potential holiday makers is not the way to create balanced tourism. We will receive better living conditions by making thousands of people unimployed.
Tranq, what would YOU do ?
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyI agree with your first and last sentences. The rest is bunkum. I"ll lay a pound to a penny that a census across the local population would show by far the majority want some form of control and the size of this demonstration on a small island is the evidence to prove it. Finally when are commentators going to wake up to the fact the charter of these demos is not " Tourist Go Home " It is "Less Tourism, Better Quality of Life" ie Get better and effective control of the sector and work out what they have to do to keep their voters satisfied.
Well done everyone l! It's all over the 10 o'clock news across the UK tonight. Your message is getting through very loud and very clear in Great Britain.
I have an uneasy feeling about how this is escalating. However much the policy makers understand the demands of the protectors, it will take years for change to have any appreciable impact. Marches and ‘occupation’ of beaches will soon be seen as ineffective and too passive for some. ‘Direct Action’ usually follows which the law has to act upon and then it is only a matter of when not if a tourist is hurt or worse. I just can’t see this ending well at all
It's all fun and games until it comes to specific policies. The far-left and greens can complain about private jets, but it's not the people who arrive on board one of those who are staying in thousands of unlicenced Airbnbs or throwing up on police officers in Magaluf. Any policy aimed at reducing tourist numbers will have to include some degree of economic mitigation for that reduction, which means more luxurious accommodation and a higher spend per person.