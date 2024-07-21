Thousands of people marched through Palma this evening calling for an end to mass tourism and more affordable housing in Mallorca. Many city centre streets were sealed off to traffic and scores of additional police officers are on duty. Placards reading Fewer Tourists and We Want To Live where the order of the day. There was even one which said Brexit Out! The head count is believed to have easily surpassed the 10,000 people who took part in the first protest back in May. Infact the head of the march had already arrived in the Borne and they were still people leaving the Plaza España where the march had started.

The protest and sheer number of people who took part will blast a clear message to the local authorities that thousands want change. Speaking personally I would say that the majority of people were Mallorcan and of all ages. They had come to Palma from across the island with many holding placards which read Soller has had enough and Arta wants change.

The protest had been organised by a series of local environmental groups, social organisations and trade unions. People came from all over the island to take part. The march started gathering at 7p.m.

Palma was unsually quiet even for a Sunday with many bars and shops on the route electing to close, just in case. There were fewer tourists as well. Word about the demonstration had obviously spread and quickly.

A recent Bulletin poll on our website said that some people were thinking twice about a holiday in Mallorcs because of the protests.

The international media were out in force. I spotted British and German camera crews. Infact BBC Breakfast this morning included a live report from the island

The march ended in the Paseo del Borne where speeches and a concert took place. The Borne was literally filled with people. Today, will go down in Mallorca history as the day when the island said Enough is Enough. Times are changing. The impact the march will have on the tourist industry is unclear but the local authorities now have a major headache; how to plan for the future. The present model of mass tourism is no longer wanted. There is plenty of food for thought.