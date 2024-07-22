Alcudia Town Hall will allocate a total of 30 million euros from its municipal funds for the purchase of land and real estate, with the aim of expanding and improving the municipality's infrastructures. "It has been too many years since investments were made and the municipality has become too small," explained mayoress Fina Linares.

The main goal of this investment is to acquire land and buildings where new infrastructures can be built and equipped to provide better services and meet the needs of the residents. The medium and long-term projects include the construction of a new school, a health centre, a music school, municipal offices and a socio-cultural centre. "We know that this is not all that is needed, but this is the first idea," said the mayoress.

In addition, new car parks are planned to replace the current ones, which are controversially and irregularly located at the entrance to the municipality, next to the archaeological remains of Pollentia. However, Linares indicated that the latter is not the immediate priority, as the current car parks have a permit to continue operating for the next eight months.

The file for the purchase of the plots is ready, and the Town Hall has identified two plots of 5,000 square metres and seven plots of 1,000 square metres. However, the acquisition process will be carried out on a competitive basis, which means that owners interested in selling their plots will have to come forward once the process is opened. Linares is confident that this will happen in September and that the relevant purchases will be closed thereafter. With regard to real estate, two properties will be priorities: the Casal de Can Calvó, located opposite Can Domènech, and the Cases de Poble Nou.

"We have a large surplus and we have remained small in terms of infrastructures," Linares acknowledged. Alcudia Town Hall has a total of 119,135,510.36 euros, which after this credit modification will be reduced to 72,162,942.67 euros. With this significant investment, the Town Hall seeks to "guarantee the development and continuous improvement of the municipality, ensuring a suitable and well-equipped environment for all its residents," said the mayoress.