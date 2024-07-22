An 11-year-old Irish girl died early this morning after falling from a balcony on the seventh floor of a hotel in Alcúdia. At around 06:45 hours, emergency teams were alerted to the incident and police and ambulances were sent to the scene.

On arrival, the young girl was found lying on the floor of a terrace and despite the best efforts of the medical teams to save her life, her injuries were so serious that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The parents and the deceased were staying on the seventh floor of the Júpiter building, within the Club Mac complex on Avenida Tucà, in Alcúdia. According to the initial police investigation everything points to a tragic accident.